May 17, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Off-price retailer TJX's quarterly sales rise about 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chain T.J. Maxx, reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly sales as value-conscious shoppers flocked to its stores for off-priced clothes and accessories.

The company’s net income rose to $508.3 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $474.6 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also owns the Marshalls chain, said net sales rose to $7.54 billion from $6.87 billion, while comparable sales rose 7 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

