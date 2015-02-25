FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TJX posts 11 pct rise in profit, to raise U.S. wages
February 25, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TJX posts 11 pct rise in profit, to raise U.S. wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Discount apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would raise wages in the United States to a minimum of $9 per hour from June.

The move matches Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s wage hike announced last week.

TJX also said it would buy back up to $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion of shares this fiscal year, $100 million-$200 million more than last year.

TJX said net income rose to $648.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $582.2 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.3 billion. Same-store sales increased 4 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
