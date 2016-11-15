FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Off-price retailer TJX's quarterly sales rise 6.9 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 9 months ago

Off-price retailer TJX's quarterly sales rise 6.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, operator of off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, posted a 6.9 percent rise in quarterly sales as its discounted offerings continue to attract shoppers.

The company's comparable store sales rose 5 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected comparable store sales to rise 3.60 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

The company said on Tuesday its net sales rose to $8.29 billion from $7.75 billion a year earlier.

However, net income fell to $549.79 million, or 83 cents per share, from $587.26 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier, due to a pension settlement charge and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.