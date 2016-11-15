Off-price retailer TJX's quarterly sales rise 6.9 percent

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, operator of off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, posted a 6.9 percent rise in quarterly sales as its discounted offerings continue to attract shoppers.

The company's comparable store sales rose 5 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected comparable store sales to rise 3.60 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

The company said on Tuesday its net sales rose to $8.29 billion from $7.75 billion a year earlier.

However, net income fell to $549.79 million, or 83 cents per share, from $587.26 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier, due to a pension settlement charge and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)