#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TJX posts bigger quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales in Europe, and raised its full-year forecast.

The owner of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx earned $419.2 million, or 55 cents a share, for the first quarter ended April 28, compared with $266.0 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, TJX raised its full-year forecast to a profit of $2.26 per share to $2.36 per share. It now expects to earn between $2.27 and $2.37.

As previously reported, TJX’s same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 8 percent, helping by more shoppers coming through its doors.

