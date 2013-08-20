FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T.J. Maxx parent TJX profit rises 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 20, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

T.J. Maxx parent TJX profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of the low-price T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by demand from price-conscious shoppers.

TJX shares rose 4 percent to $52.74 in premarket trading.

The company’s net income rose to $479.6 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from $421 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $6.4 billion.

Comparable-store sales rose 4 percent in the quarter, topping analysts’ expectation of an increase of 3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.