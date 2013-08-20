T.J. Maxx parent TJX profit rises 14 pct

Aug 20 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of the low-price T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by demand from price-conscious shoppers.

TJX shares rose 4 percent to $52.74 in premarket trading.

The company’s net income rose to $479.6 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from $421 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $6.4 billion.

Comparable-store sales rose 4 percent in the quarter, topping analysts’ expectation of an increase of 3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)