BRIEF-The TJX Companies Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.86

Nov 19 (Reuters) - TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc sees strong momentum continue; reports above-planthird

quarter FY 2014 results with 5% comp sales growth and 21% adjusted

epsincrease; raises full-year guidance * Q3 earnings per share $0.86 * Sees FY earnings per share $2.91 to $2.94 * Q3 sales rose 9 percent to $7 billion * Says total inventories as of November 2, 2013, were $3.7 billion, compared

with $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter last year * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items * Says for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014, the company is maintaining its

guidance for diluted earnings per share to be last year * Says ”fourth quarter is off to a good start and we see exciting opportunities

for this holiday selling season” * Q3 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $6.91 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q4 same store sales up 1 to 2 percent * Q3 consolidated comparable store sales increased 5% * Sees FY same store sales up 3 percent * FY earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Refile-tjx says for Q4 of fiscal 2014, company is maintaining its eps

Refile-tjx says for Q4 of fiscal 2014, company is maintaining its eps guidance (refiles to drop extraneous words "to be last year")