Dec 4 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Says selling price for whole centre amounts to 87.6 million euros ($108.74 million)

* Says together with GE Capital and Heitman, TK Development has conditionally sold Futurum Hradec Kralove shopping centre in Czech Republic to Meyer Bergman