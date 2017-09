Jan 26 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Says has entered into a cooperation agreement with AP Pension concerning a residential development project of about 12,500 m2 at Amerika Plads in Copenhagen

* Has handed over Barkarby project in Sweden to investor

* Maintains its profit estimate for 2014/15 financial year