BRIEF-TKH aims to raise 75 mln euros by equity offering
November 20, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TKH aims to raise 75 mln euros by equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - TKH Group NV :

* Aims to raise 75 million euros by offering (depositary receipts of) new ordinary shares to finance further strategic growth through accelerated bookbuilding

* Offering to finance acquisition of Commend group, squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Augusta Technologie AG, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes as well

* Offering is dedicated to qualified and certain other eligible investors in European Economic Area (EEA) and qualified institutional buyers in the United States

* Offering may be increased up to total number of 3,896,586 (depositary receipts of) new ordinary shares, equal to 9.99 pct of TKH's share capital Source text: bit.ly/1udqQzS Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

