FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD offers loans to bidders for Polish railway's telecoms arm
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

EBRD offers loans to bidders for Polish railway's telecoms arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is offering loans to bidders for the telecoms arm of Poland’s railway operator, state-owned PKP said on Wednesday.

PKP is trying to eradicate its debt, having cut it from about 3.8 billion zlotys ($1 billion) to about 1 billion, by spinning off non-core assets and is using European Union funds to upgrade infrastructure. Operator TK telekom and Poland’s No.5 utility, PKP Energetyka, are slated for sale.

According to the railway group, TK Telekom - which has the third largest fibre network in Poland - is profitable and revenue hit 280 million zlotys in 2013.

PKP has failed to sell TK Telekom twice before as investors shied away from its complicated structure of state-owned cross-holdings and from staffing levels. Since then, the telecoms operator has cut staff numbers by about 1,000 jobs to 500.

Sources told Reuters they expect Poland’s No.2 telecoms operator Netia and its No. 2 cable operator Vectra, Deutsche Telekom’s telecom infrastructure unit GTS, or Polish utility PGE’s subsidiary Exatel to bid.

None of the companies was available for comment.

Bidders have until Nov. 26 to signal their initial interest, with the sale expected next year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.