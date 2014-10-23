Books for TLG Immobilien IPO covered once - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The books for the initial public offering of German property company TLG Immobilien have been covered one time, two people familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

TLG aims to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday, hoping to raise as much as 507 million euros ($641 million) .

It had struggled to attract sufficient investors.

Bankers commonly say that the books should be covered at least twice for an IPO to be considered successful.