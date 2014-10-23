FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TLG Immobilien to price shares at low end of range -sources
October 23, 2014 / 3:00 PM / in 3 years

UPDATE 1-TLG Immobilien to price shares at low end of range -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with share price comment, adds detail and background throughout)

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German property group TLG Immobilien has told investors that shares in its planned listing would likely be priced at the lower end of its target range after equity markets cooled in recent weeks, two people familiar with the deal said.

The group said it was offering its shares in a 10.75 euros to 13.75 euros range, with a final price to be decided later on Thursday and trading slated to start on Friday.

“Demand has been very strong, the book has a high quality,” one of the people said.

After several other companies cancelled or delayed their initial public offerings, TLG initially found itself scrambling for buyers of its shares.

While the amount raised from flotations in Europe quadrupled in the first nine months of 2014 to a total $55.5 billion, enthusiasm has cooled in recent weeks because of choppy market conditions.

The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States and a worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the reasons cited by analysts for an equities sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks and curbed investor demand for more offers.

Among other, German online classifieds group Scout24, cable group Tele Columbus and British bank Aldermore scrapped their planned floats following the spike in market volatility.

1 US dollar = 0.7911 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes

