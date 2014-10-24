UPDATE 1-German property firm TLG Immobilien makes lacklustre market debut

* Shares up 0.5 percent in early trade

* Shares priced at bottom end of price range

* TLG reaps 100 mln eur from selling new shares (Adds further details)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shares in German property company TLG Immobilien rose slightly above their issue price in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Friday as investors gave it a muted welcome.

While the amount raised from initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe quadrupled year-on-year in the first nine months of 2014 to a total $55.5 billion, enthusiasm has cooled in recent weeks due to sliding equity markets.

TLG, which is owned by U.S. buyout group Lone Star, had priced its shares at 10.75 euros, the bottom end of the indicative price range of 10.75-13.75 euros.

At 0830 GMT they were trading at 10.81 euros, having opened at 10.88 euros.

TLG had found itself scrambling for investors after several other companies cancelled or delayed their initial public offerings (IPOs) due to faltering investor appetite.

The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States and a worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the reasons for an equities sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks and curbed investor demand for more offers.

German online classifieds group Scout24, cable group Tele Columbus and British bank Aldermore are among firms that have put planned listings on ice.

TLG’s solid business model of managing about 800 offices, shops and hotels in eastern German cities saved the IPO, a person familiar with the deal said.

“For some investors, TLG is a ‘bond light’ - with its stable dividend yield of about 6 percent,” the source said.

INVESTORS CAUTIOUS

Investors have lost money on all but one of the six biggest IPOs in Germany this year, which made it more difficult to attract buyers for TLG’s offer, possibly the last German listing for 2014, another person close to the deal said.

“Most of the usual investors were there. But if they’d normally order shares worth 30 million, they only requested shares worth 3 million this time,” the person said.

At the offer price, TLG was valued at 659 million euros ($833 million) in equity, or 1.24 billion including debt - a discount of 17 percent to its net asset value of 1.5 billion.

While peer Deutsche Euroshop trades at a premium of 13 percent to its net asset value, Alstria trades at a discount of 10 percent and Deutsche Office and DIC Asset trade at a discount of more than 40 percent.

If an overallotment option is exercised, Lone Star will have reaped 296 million euros from reducing its shareholding to 40 percent from 100 percent.

TLG received roughly 100 million euros in proceeds from selling new shares, which it intends to use to expand its core portfolio via investments and acquisitions.

Lone Star bought TLG in 2012 for 1.1 billion euros including debt.

UBS and JPMorgan handled the IPO, with the help of Kempen, Commerzbank and HSBC. Victoria Partners acted as independent IPO adviser.