BRIEF-TLG Immobilien 9-month FFO up 28 pct to 40.4 mln euros

Nov 28 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* 9-month FFO increased by 28 percent to 40.4 million euros (previous year: 31.6 million euros)

* Management Board bolsters FFO forecast of approximately 50.0 million euros for all of 2014 and confirms potential dividend

* 9-month rental income amounted to 85.4 million euros (prior-year period: 88.9 million euros)

* Net profit for first nine months of 2014 amounted to 68.5 million euros (previous year: 75.3 million euros)