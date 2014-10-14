FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TLG Immobilien sticks to IPO plan despite market slump - sources
October 14, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

TLG Immobilien sticks to IPO plan despite market slump - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German property company TLG Immobilien is sticking to plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange within the next few weeks despite a slump in European shares, people familiar with the deal said.

“The TLG prospectus may be published shortly,” one of the sources said. An IPO usually takes place about two weeks after the prospectus is released.

Another source said that investor feedback has been positive so far. “TLG is a company with substance and prospects for stable dividends.”

TLG is owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, which is seeking an exit.

“Markets are still stable enough for new listings. But investors selling out will have to allow for discounts,” an equities capital markets banker said.

TLG declined to comment, while Lone Star was not available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Kathrin Jones; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
