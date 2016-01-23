FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Real estate investor TLG eyes more acquisitions -Boersen-Zeitung
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Real estate investor TLG eyes more acquisitions -Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate investor TLG Immiobilien will continue expanding through acquisitions this year with about 250 million euros in its war chest, Chief Financial Officer Peter Finkbeiner told Germany’s Boersen-Zeitung.

Finkbeiner reiterated the company’s forecast of generating funds from operations (FFO) of at least 63 million euros in 2015. Although TLG has yet to publish its full year results, Finkbeiner told Boersen-Zeitung that he had no reason to believe that the target would not be met.

FFO is a measure of cash used by real estate investment trusts that takes into account depreciation and amortisation.

For 2016, the company plans to maintain its dividend payout ratio of between 70 percent and 80 percent of funds from operations, or somewhere between 65 and 75 cents based on 63 million euros FFO, he told the paper.

The company could spend at least 250 million euros($269.78 million) on acquisitions, and currently has no plans to raise capital for large acquisitions in 2016, he told the paper.

$1 = 0.9267 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.