Real estate investor TLG eyes more acquisitions -Boersen-Zeitung

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate investor TLG Immiobilien will continue expanding through acquisitions this year with about 250 million euros in its war chest, Chief Financial Officer Peter Finkbeiner told Germany’s Boersen-Zeitung.

Finkbeiner reiterated the company’s forecast of generating funds from operations (FFO) of at least 63 million euros in 2015. Although TLG has yet to publish its full year results, Finkbeiner told Boersen-Zeitung that he had no reason to believe that the target would not be met.

FFO is a measure of cash used by real estate investment trusts that takes into account depreciation and amortisation.

For 2016, the company plans to maintain its dividend payout ratio of between 70 percent and 80 percent of funds from operations, or somewhere between 65 and 75 cents based on 63 million euros FFO, he told the paper.

The company could spend at least 250 million euros($269.78 million) on acquisitions, and currently has no plans to raise capital for large acquisitions in 2016, he told the paper.