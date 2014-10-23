FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TLG Immobilien to price IPO at 10.75 euro a share -source
October 23, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

TLG Immobilien to price IPO at 10.75 euro a share -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German property company TLG Immobilien is selling its shares at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, a source told Reuters on Thursday, after struggling to attract investor demand in wobbly markets.

The eastern German property group had offered its shares in a 10.75 to 13.75 euros range, but found itself scrambling for buyers of its shares after several other firms had cancelled or delayed their initial public offerings (IPOs). (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and David Holmes)

