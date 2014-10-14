UPDATE 1-TLG Immobilien seeks to raise around 450 mln euros in listing

* TLG to use proceeds to finance acquisitions

* Other European firms pull planned IPOs on volatility

* TLG still attracting investor interest -source (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German property company TLG Immobilien announced plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 24 despite a slump in European markets, hoping to raise about 450 million euros ($570 million).

TLG, owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, set a price range of 10.75-13.75 euros per share for the public offering. About 114 million euros of the proceeds should go to TLG, with the rest to existing investors.

TLG, a commercial real estate company focusing on Berlin and parts of eastern Germany, said it would use the proceeds to finance acquisitions to expand its office and retail portfolio as well as for investments in its existing properties.

Companies planning to go public have become cautious after market volatility spiked in recent weeks, causing several European firms to pull planned listings.

Germany’s bluechip DAX index has shed 9 percent over the last month.

The decline is mainly due to fears of higher interest rates in the United States and a worsening economic outlook in Germany, triggering a sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks such as Germany’s Rocket Internet and online fashion group Zalando.

However a source with knowledge of the TLG deal said that investor feedback had been positive so far. “TLG is a company with substance and prospects for stable dividends.”

TLG said it planned to pay a dividend for 2014 of 10-15 million euros, adding that existing investors would hold 39.9 percent of the company after the initial public offering and exercise of an overallotment option.