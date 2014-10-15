FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's TLG says has 200 mln euros for property buys
October 15, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's TLG says has 200 mln euros for property buys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German property company TLG Immobilien will have more than 200 million euros ($255 million) in its war chest for more real estate purchases, of which half will come from its stock market listing planned for this month, the company said on Thursday.

The commercial real estate company, focussing on Berlin and parts of eastern Germany, will use the listing proceeds to buy properties, not for takeovers of rivals, board member Niclas Karoff told journalists in a conference call.

“We see the opportunity to let the company grow further,” he said.

TLG aims to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 24 despite a slump in markets, hoping to raise up to 507 million euros. About 114 million euros of the proceeds should go to TLG, with the rest to the company’s owner, U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.

Lone Star on Wednesday set a price range of 10.75-13.75 euros per share for the public offering.

Companies planning to go public have become cautious after market volatility spiked in recent weeks, causing several European firms to pull planned listings.

$1 = 0.7853 euro Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
