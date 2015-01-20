FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai TMB Bank aims for 2015 loan growth of 8-10 pct
January 20, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Thai TMB Bank aims for 2015 loan growth of 8-10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - TMB Bank PCL, Thailand’s seventh-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it aimed for loan growth of 8-10 percent in 2015, up from 6.2 percent in 2014, on expectations of healthier economic growth.

The forecast was based on the assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3 to 4 percent this year, chief executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters.

The bank’s non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to be 2.80 percent of total lending for this year, versus 2.85 percent last year, with estimated return on equity of 14-15 percent in 2015, versus 14.7 percent from a year earlier, he said.

TMB, 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service group ING Groep, reported a 65 percent surge in fourth quarter net profit. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)

