BRIEF-Thai TMB Bank Q2 net profit surges, beats forecast
July 15, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai TMB Bank Q2 net profit surges, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Tmb Bank Pcl

* Q2 net profit 2.58 billion baht ($80.25 million) vs 252 million baht a year earlier

* It was expected to post a mean net profit of 1.8 billion baht, according to seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine

* Says loans grew by 2.4 percent from previous quarter, mainly from corporate and medium sized SME

* Says expects to see a further pick up in lending activities driven by recovery of overall economic conditions

* TMB is Thailand’s seventh-largest lender. It is 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service company ING Groep and 26 percent owned by the Thai Finance Ministry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1500 Thai Baht)

