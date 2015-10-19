FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai TMB Bank Q3 net profit up 18 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Thai TMB Bank Q3 net profit up 18 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s seventh largest lender by assets, TMB Bank Pcl, said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose 18 percent, driven mainly by lower loan loss provisions and rising loan growth.

TMB Bank, 31 percent owned by Dutch financial group ING Groep, posted July-September net profit of 2.82 billion baht ($79.89 million), higher than an average forecast of 2.33 billion baht by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank’s non performing loans were at 2.95 percent of total lending, down from 3.09 percent at the end of June, after it sold some bad debt, the bank said in a statement. Loans in the first nine months rose 7 percent from a year earlier. ($1=35.3000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.