MOVES-TMF Group appoints Sue Lawrence as UK managing director
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based outsourced business services provider TMF Group appointed Sue Lawrence as its managing director for the UK.

Lawrence replaces Michael Adams, who will take on the role of Global Head of structured finance services on a permanent basis, TMF said.

Lawrence, previously a managing director in the asset services division at Capita PLC, will help develop TMF’s professional services currently offered to clients from offices in London, Luton and Brighton. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)

