Egypt's TMG 2012 net profits dip to $81 mln

CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa reported a 5.5 percent drop it its 2012 annual net profits, the firm said in an emailed report on Monday.

The firm posted a net profit of 545.73 million Egyptian pounds ($80.96 million) in 2012 compared with 577.51 million pounds a year earlier.

TMG, like most firms in Egypt, has suffered deeply from economic turmoil since a popular uprising in 2011 that drove president Hosni Mubarak from office. ($1 = 6.7403 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)