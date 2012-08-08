FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's TMG says H1 net drops 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's TMG says H1 net drops 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa reported first-half net income of 328.8 million Egyptian pounds ($54.11 million) on Wednesday, down 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.

TMG, like most firms in Egypt, suffered deeply from the economic turmoil sparked by a popular uprising that erupted in January 2011 and drove president Hosni Mubarak from office in early February of that year.

A long-running dispute over the sale of state land for TMG’s flagship development has also weighed on the company. ($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.