7 months ago
De Mol launches rival bid for De Telegraaf, Netherlands' largest paper
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
#First Republic News
January 23, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 7 months ago

De Mol launches rival bid for De Telegraaf, Netherlands' largest paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Dutch tycoon John de Mol said Monday he would launch a 5.90 euro per share bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG), owner of the Netherlands' largest newspaper, that values the company at around 273 million euros ($294 million).

In December, a Belgian consortium led by Mediahuis said it would offer 5.25 euros per share for TMG.

De Mol's cash bid will be made through his Talpa investment vehicle, which holds a stake of 20.59 percent in Telegraaf. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

