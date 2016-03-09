Russia's TMK considering Eurobond

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Russian steel pipe manufacturer TMK is considering a dollar-denominated bond, according to a company official.

The company has not approached banks yet but yields are getting attractive, said Vladimir Shmatovich, TMK’s vice-president, strategy, at a media briefing.

TMK’s outstanding 2020 notes are trading at a yield of 7.49%, according to Tradeweb, below the 9% level the company says is the ideal interest rate on its debt portfolio. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith.)