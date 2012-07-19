UPDATE 1-Russia's TMK H1 steel pipes shipping down 2.8 pct y/y

* Shipped 2.11 mln tonnes of steel pipes to consumer

* Co says 2012 pipe shipments to remain flat yr-o-yr

* Co expects growth in seamless pipe segment (Adds detail, company comment)

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - TMK , Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said it had shipped a total of 2.11 million tonnes of steel pipes to consumer in the first six months of 2012, a decrease of 2.8 percent in annual terms.

The company said in a statement that it expects 2012 pipe shipments to stay at last year’s levels, with volumes increasing in the company’s seamless segment.

Seamless pipe shipments grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to 1.26 million tonnes.

In the second quarter alone, the company shipped 1.05 million tonnes of steel pipes, a decline of 0.2 percent in quarter-on-quarter basis.

“Under this conditions, the company conservatively expects to maintain its financial results at the first-quarter of 2012 level,” TMK said in a statement, reiterating an earlier forecast.

In the first three months of the year, TMK recorded a net profit of $105 million, beating analysts forecasts . (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)