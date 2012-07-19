FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's TMK H1 steel pipes shipping down 2.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 19, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's TMK H1 steel pipes shipping down 2.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Shipped 2.11 mln tonnes of steel pipes to consumer

* Co says 2012 pipe shipments to remain flat yr-o-yr

* Co expects growth in seamless pipe segment (Adds detail, company comment)

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - TMK , Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said it had shipped a total of 2.11 million tonnes of steel pipes to consumer in the first six months of 2012, a decrease of 2.8 percent in annual terms.

The company said in a statement that it expects 2012 pipe shipments to stay at last year’s levels, with volumes increasing in the company’s seamless segment.

Seamless pipe shipments grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to 1.26 million tonnes.

In the second quarter alone, the company shipped 1.05 million tonnes of steel pipes, a decline of 0.2 percent in quarter-on-quarter basis.

“Under this conditions, the company conservatively expects to maintain its financial results at the first-quarter of 2012 level,” TMK said in a statement, reiterating an earlier forecast.

In the first three months of the year, TMK recorded a net profit of $105 million, beating analysts forecasts . (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.