UPDATE 1-Russia's TMK Q4 net beats estimates as costs fall

* Q4 net profit $106 mln, Reuters poll forecast $77 mln

* Q4 EBITDA $223 mln, poll forecast $244 mln

* Q4 revenue $1.60 bln, poll forecast $1.63 bln

* Shares off 0.6 pct in Moscow, underperforming index (Adds share price, details)

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said on Friday that its fourth quarter net profit rose more than fivefold from the previous quarter to $106 million, beating forecasts, thanks to lower raw material costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to report a net profit of $77 million, up from $21 million in the third quarter of 2011.

TMK also said it expects higher core earnings in the current quarter compared to the October-December period.

“Given the recent decline in raw material prices and continued improvement in product mix, the company expects to grow EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011,” the company said in a statement.

High oil prices are creating strong demand for pipes in TMK’s home market, while its TMK IPSCO unit supplies equipment for gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale field in the eastern United States, the largest such field in North America.

Revenues at the American division rose 14 percent in the fourth quarter from the July-September period to $440 million driven by increasing volumes in the welded line pipe business.

Input costs, including steel prices, are also falling, allowing the company to increase profits while overall revenues remain little changed quarter-on-quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues were flat compared to the third quarter at $1.60 billion, and also below the $1.63 billion poll forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $223 million, up from $202 million in the third quarter of 2011 and below the $244 million forecast.

TMK also reiterated sales guidance issued in January, saying it “expects a slight increase in sales volumes and further improvement in the product mix compared to 2011.”

At 0709 GMT, TMK’s shares were off 0.6 percent at 96.50 roubles ($3.28), underperforming the MICEX index which was down 0.2 percent. ($1 = 29.3800 Russian roubles)