T-Mobile says data breach at Experian unit may have hit 15 mln customers

Oct 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said about 15 million of its U.S. subscribers may have been affected in a data breach at a unit of Experian Plc, a company that processes the telecom carrier’s credit applications.

The hacked data included names, dates of birth, addresses, and Social Security numbers as well as additional information used in T-Mobile's own credit assessment. (t-mo.co/1M4FSSd)

Payment card or banking information were not acquired, T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a letter on Thursday. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)