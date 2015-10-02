FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-T-Mobile says data breach at Experian unit may have hit 15 mln applicants
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-T-Mobile says data breach at Experian unit may have hit 15 mln applicants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and lead to show that breach may have affected applicants, not subscribers)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said about 15 million of its U.S. applicants may have been affected in a data breach at a unit of Experian Plc, a company that processes the telecom carrier’s credit applications.

The hacked data included names, dates of birth, addresses, and Social Security numbers as well as additional information used in T-Mobile's own credit assessment. (t-mo.co/1M4FSSd)

Payment card or banking information was not acquired, T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a letter on Thursday. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.