FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Iliad makes buyout offer for T-Mobile U.S. -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

France's Iliad makes buyout offer for T-Mobile U.S. -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad has made a buyout offer for T-Mobile USA Inc, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying, a surprise bid that counters an offer by Sprint Corp.

Details of the offer, which was made to T-Mobile’s board, were unclear but the Journal cited one of its sources as saying it involved control of the company.

Shares in T-Mobile were up 4.5 percent at midday. Iliad and T-Mobile were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.