NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - French telecommunications company Iliad SA has recently made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc, rivaling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Representatives for Iliad and T-Mobile did not respond to requests for comment. The person asked not to be named because the matter is not public. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York)