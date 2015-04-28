FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile first-quarter revenue rises, beats estimates
April 28, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

T-Mobile first-quarter revenue rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday its revenue grew 13.1 percent in the first quarter as the wireless company rapidly grew its subscriber base.

T-Mobile revenue rose to $7.8 billion from $6.88 billion a year earlier. This beat analysts’ estimates of $7.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a first-quarter loss of 9 cents per share, versus a loss of 19 cents a year earlier. The latest result was better than analysts’ expectations of a loss of 10 cents per share.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

