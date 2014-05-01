FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile adds 2.4 mln customers in Q1
May 1, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile adds 2.4 mln customers in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said it added 2.4 million net customers in the first quarter, up from 579,000 a year earlier, as the company’s aggressive discounts won over customers.

The No. 4 U.S. mobile operator’s quarterly revenue rose 47 percent to $6.88 billion, boosted by the popularity of a series of discounts and promotions that have disrupted an industry long dominated by the top two players, Verizon and AT&T.

The mobile provider, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, lost $151 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $107 million, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. (r.reuters.com/ryd98v) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

