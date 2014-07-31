FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T-Mobile adds 1.5 mln customers in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile adds 1.5 mln customers in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc added 1.5 million net customers in the second quarter, up from 1.1 million a year earlier, as the company continued an aggressive discount campaign that has shaken up prices in the wireless industry.

The No. 4 U.S. mobile operator’s quarterly revenue rose 15.4 percent to $7.2 billion, boosted by higher equipment sales and the popularity of a series of promotions aimed at luring subscribers away from the industry’s top two players, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

The mobile provider, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, earned $391 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Marina Lopes in New York; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.