T-Mobile adds record 552,000 postpaid customers in August
September 12, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile adds record 552,000 postpaid customers in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US added 552,000 postpaid customers in August, more customer additions than any other month in the history of the company, chief executive John Legere told investors at a conference in New York on Friday.

The fourth largest wireless carrier also added 208,000 pre-paid customers in August.

The wave of new subscribers was in part due to the popularity of a promotion that allows customers to add four lines for $100 a month, Legere said. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

