FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crown Castle seen as front runner for T-Mobile tower sale-report
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

Crown Castle seen as front runner for T-Mobile tower sale-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

A deal for more than $2 billion could be struck soon, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, rival bidders American Tower Corp. and Global Tower Partners were still in the running although talks with Crown Castle were more advanced but could still fail, the paper said.

None of the named bidders were immediately available for comment. T-Mobile declined to comment.

T-Mobile had previously said it would explore the sale of its 37,000 wireless towers in an effort to make the company more financially independent of its parent Deutsche Telekom after its attempt to sell T-Mobile USA to rival AT&T Inc failed last year due to regulatory opposition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.