(Corrects headline to add dropped word “sequentially” and to clarify revenue is for the whole company, not just the U.S.)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Feb 17 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc : * Total revenues were $8.247 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, up 5.1% from $7.849 billion in Q3 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage