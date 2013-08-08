FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile US Q2 adjusted EBITDA fall 16 pct
August 8, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

T-Mobile US Q2 adjusted EBITDA fall 16 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US posted a 16 percent decrease in quarterly adjusted EBITDA due to higher expenses, even as the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider recorded higher service revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter slid by 16 percent to $1.1 billion compared with the same period last year.

On a pro forma combined basis, including the MetroPCS, adjusted EBITDA dropped 30 percent year-over-year to $1.3 billion, primarily due to higher promotional spending.

Service revenue for the second quarter grew by 8.6 percent helped by inclusion of MetroPCS results for May and June 2013.

Total revenue rose by 27.5 percent primarily due to the inclusion of MetroPCS results for May and June 2013 and higher equipment sales due to record smartphone sales.

The company, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom AG and merged with smaller rival MetroPCS in April, was helped by its Apple Inc iPhone launch and marketing of a new pricing policy.

