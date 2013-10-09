FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile US international options to include no-fee data roaming
October 9, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

T-Mobile US international options to include no-fee data roaming

Sinead Carew

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Wednesday said it will offer cheaper international options including texting and data downloads with no extra fees for customers who are traveling overseas as it hopes to gain new customers from its rivals.

The new offering, which also includes unlimited U.S. calls to overseas landlines for a $10 a month fee, is latest effort by the No. 4 US mobile operator to distinguish itself from bigger rivals and claw back years of customer losses.

T-Mobile US, which is also capping overseas voice-roaming charges at 20 cents per minute, said the new offers will be available for customers roaming in about 115 countries starting on Oct 31. It will be available for customers who sign up for its Simple Choice service plans starting at $50 per month.

“This is going to be solving one of the biggest pain points that people have,” T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere told reporters ahead of the launch referring to the massive mobile phone bills that often shock consumers after they come back from a trip abroad.

