T-Mobile loss widens as promotional spending rises
February 25, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

T-Mobile loss widens as promotional spending rises

Feb 25 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc, the No.4 U.S. mobile services company, reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by higher spending on promotions.

The company’s net loss widened to $20 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 39 percent to $6.83 billion.

T-Mobile, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom , said last month that it added a net 1.65 million customers in the fourth quarter, up from 1.02 million in the third quarter.

