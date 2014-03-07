FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak TMR buys Polish mountain resort, plans EUR 30 mln investment
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Slovak TMR buys Polish mountain resort, plans EUR 30 mln investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Slovak ski-resort operator Tatry Mountain Resorts has agreed to buy a 97 percent stake in Polish mountain resort Szczyrkowski Osrodek Narciarski (SON) and plans to invest 30 million euros into its development, the company said on Friday.

The price of the transaction was not released.

The acquisition gives the firm, listed in Prague, Warsaw and Bratislava, a foothold in the Polish market in addition to its operations in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“TMR plans to build several new cableways, snow-making systems and to develop other infrastructure for SON to get to the level of the most developed ski resorts in Poland,” TMR said in a statement.

SON has 25 km of ski runs.

MR revenues rose 24 percent last year to 54.3 million euros in 2013. The company, with market capitalisation of $200 million, said it had invested nearly 190 million euros into its Slovak and Czech operations. (Reporting by Barbora Soldatova; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.