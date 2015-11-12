Altice promises France turnaround in next 18 months

BARCELONA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European telecoms group Altice promised a turnaround at its largest unit, France’s Numericable-SFR, in the next 12 to 18 months as it tries to win back investor faith after a pronounced slide in its share price.

Chief Executive Dexter Goei said on Thursday that Altice, which has owned France’s second-biggest operator since late 2014, had increased investments to repair the network left behind by previous owner Vivendi.

“We are confident that we’ll resolve the quality and churn issues in coming quarters,” Goei said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona.

Owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice has been on a debt-fuelled acquisition spree and recently entered the United States market via planned takeovers of regional player Suddenlink and New York-based Cablevision.

Some investors were spooked by the U.S. foray, questioning whether Altice had done too many deals too quickly and would fall short on promised cost savings. The shares are down nearly 30 percent since Cablevision was announced in mid-September. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)