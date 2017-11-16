FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASML CFO: Buying own shares at current prices, will launch new programme in Jan
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

ASML CFO: Buying own shares at current prices, will launch new programme in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The finance chief of Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML said on Thursday the company was currently buying back its own shares and expected to announce an new buyback programme in January.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona, Wolfgang Nickl also said that although the memory chip market was booming, demand was as well, and he did not believe there was overcapacity.

The boom and high margins are one reason Chinese manufacturers are entering the market, and ASML expects to ship five systems to customers in China next year, he said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
