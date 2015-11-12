Cellnex Telecom says would 'make sense' to buy Italian masts firm Inwit

BARCELONA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom masts company Cellnex said on Thursday an acquisition of Italian peer Inwit would make sense, but only at the right price.

Telecom Italia is seeking to sell down its 60 percent stake in Inwit to help reduce its debt. It listed 40 percent of Inwit on the Milan stock exchange in June and the shares have risen about 15 percent since then, valuing the company at some 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion).

In March Cellnex, 34 percent-owned by Spanish toll road operator Abertis, bought 7,377 telecom masts from Italian mobile network operator Wind for nearly 700 million euros, leaving Wind with a 10 percent stake in the operating company, Galata.

“The Inwit network makes a lot of sense from an industrial and a business point of view for us,” Cellnex Chief Executive Tobias Martinez Gimeno said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms investor converence in Barcelona.

“But we have to keep in mind we must create value for our shareholders, so you have to be realistic on size of synergies, on the challenges you will have, the investments required, and the timing.”

“Inwit fits the strategy for us, but it doesn’t mean that we’ll write a blank cheque.”

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Thursday that several bidders could be interested in Inwit, and that talks with Cellnex were continuing.

He added that Telecom Italia was not opposed to remaining as a minority shareholder in Inwit after a sale.

“When we created Inwit we created a passive infrastructure company, so all the intelligence is in Telecom Italia, so I tend to consider it as real estate,” Patuano said.

“I have no problems in keeping a much smaller percentage and extracting value from the very good multiple at which tower companies are trading today.” ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)