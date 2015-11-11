FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco, Ericsson reveal bigger ambitions for revenues in new partnership
November 11, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Cisco, Ericsson reveal bigger ambitions for revenues in new partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The $1 billion in added revenue Cisco and Ericsson each expect to see by 2018 from their new partnership to build next-generation networks announced this week is just a start for sales growth, top executives said on Wednesday.

Top executives at both Cisco and Ericsson told an investor conference that they expected “at least” $1 billion a-piece during the first phase of their partnership, but that they had bigger ambitions for the years to come.

Mounting a spirited defence of the deal with investors at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers and Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg said the projected revenue boost only covers their partnership’s first two years.

“We have much higher ambitions,” Vestberg said, referring to revenue targets. “If we do this right, there are other opportunities as well,” Ericsson’s CEO said of further sales growth ahead. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
