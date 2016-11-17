FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interpublic CEO forecasts a 12 pct operating margin in 2016
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

Interpublic CEO forecasts a 12 pct operating margin in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group's chief executive Michael Roth said on Thursday that he was comfortable with a 12 pct full-year operating margin forecast for 2016.

* Roth said there was still "opportunity in terms of margin expansion".

* At June 30 first-half earnings, Interpublic had some deferral of revenue and the company hope to see that revenue in the fourth quarter, Roth said.

* Interpublic is comfortable to expand margins in a 3 pct organic growth environment, Roth said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

