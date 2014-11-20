FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Liberty Global charts careful course for content deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s leading cable operator Liberty Global plans to make “small, selective” acquisitions for content and help it make money from its core business of selling high-speed broadband and television services, said its finance chief.

Liberty’s Chief Financial Officer Charlie Bracken said the company had spent only about $300 million in cash on the content deals it had done to date. In July, it used cash and some derivative instruments to buy a 6.4 percent stake in British broadcaster ITV from Sky Plc.

“We want to make small, selective strategic investments in content, and you will not see us make dramatic transformative moves for the time being,” said Bracken at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Thursday.

“We have no plans to buy control of ITV.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark Potter)

