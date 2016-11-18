FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Publicis CEO: business circles are "optimistic" over Donald Trump
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 18, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

Publicis CEO: business circles are "optimistic" over Donald Trump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Business circles remain optimistic about the future economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Publicis Chief Executive Officer Maurice Levy said on Friday.

"Trump's election, following the initial surprise, was rather reassuring," Levy said in an interview on the sidelines of Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecoms conference (TMT) in Barcelona.

"Everybody knows that he's a pragmatic... he's not an ideologue at all," added Levy, whose French company is the world's third-biggest advertising group.

Trump's promise to invest heavily in U.S. infrastructure could generate jobs and boost consumers' spending power, Levy said.

"There's an inconsistency between his promise to cut taxes and his promise to massively invest in infrastructure, but markets only see the big picture, and companies are generally optimistic as well as - above all - the middle-class of consumers, which feels even more optimistic," he said.

The impact on Publicis of Trump's election is likely to be felt during 2017 rather than in the fourth quarter, Levy added. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.